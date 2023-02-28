A vibey dog busted some impressive dance moves, and social media users were left dumbfounded

The animal was copying his owner, who was twerking, and it looked like the dog was an experienced dancer

TikTok users loved the funny clip, and thousands of people dropped a comment about the groovy dog

A dog twerked with his owner, and the funny video went viral. Image: @boshpvcmeyl

One lady and her dog amazed people with their dance duet. They entertained house guests with twerking moves, and they were howling with laughter. The performance recording made its way to the internet and was a huge success.

Video of twerking dog and his owner trends on TikTok

The TikTok video was posted by @boshpvcmeyl and was a smash hit with over 620 000 views. People commented that the dog had humanlike moves and wondered how long it took him to learn that. The cute hairy pup had netizens envying his rhythm, and some wanted to steal the cool animal.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to dog's twerking moves

@pattimch said:

"How’s he way much better than the lady?"

@hookup1236 commented:

"When the whole family get drunk."

@j.o.riley_as_jormiah876 posted:

"The dog's attempt at not dancing is something else."

@memebutterflies wrote:

"That dog understood the assignment yes!"

@luv1012 stated:

"Aww! They both did an amazing job!! And now the awards goes to the amazing dog."

@yamangli shared:

"Why is my mind in the gutter with this one?! Lord help me."

@laurawilliams505 added:

"He twerks better than me."

@cloudrunfast said:

"Kids are the same as their parents. Now I see it. Cute dog."

