A 69-year-old man has regained his freedom 38 years after he was wrongly imprisoned.

Maurice Hastings was arrested in 1983 in connection with the murder of Roberta Wydermye, who was assaulted, according to a USA Today report.

Hasting was released from prison after 38 years. Photo credit: Associated Press Photo.

Maurice Hastings set free after 38 years

Wydermye was killed in 1983 by a single shot to the head after being assaulted. Hastings was arrested for the crime and charged, resulting in his conviction in 1988 when he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

But a new DNA test conducted on bodily fluids found on a mouth swab taken from the victim revealed that a different person committed the murder.

The person suspected of committing the crime is named Kenneth Packnett, who died in prison in 2020, Daily Mail reports.

Hasting has always maintained his innocence

Since his arrest in 1983, Hastings has maintained his innocence and kept looking for ways to prove it and upturn his conviction.

The discovery led to the release of Hastings after he was declared innocent of the allegations.

After his release in Los Angeles, Hastings said he is not bitter against anyone. He said he would enjoy his life now that he finally has the chance to do so.

His words:

"It means a lot. I'm grateful for the judge's ruling, and the apologies - everything has been wonderful today. I'm ready to move on with my life. I'm a happy man today. I am not standing up here a bitter man, but I just want to enjoy my life now while I have it."

