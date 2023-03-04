A report by Daily Mail indicated that the couple was left 'heartbroken' after more than half of their guests who RSVP'd didn't show up for their wedding.

A newlywed couple is counting losses after losing R61k on their big day.

The couple danced despite the disappointment. Photo: Gray Narvaez-Dragion/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A report by Daily Mail indicated that the couple was left 'heartbroken' after more than half of their guests who RSVP'd didn't show up for their wedding.

Gray Narvaez-Dragion, an 18-year-old who is transgender and uses they/them pronouns, uploaded a video to TikTok showing multiple tables with no guests sitting at them.

Big disappointment

An overlaid caption on the clip, which had more than 5.2 million views at the time of writing this report,t explains: '88 people said yes... not even 40 showed up.'

The video quickly gained traction online, with thousands of commenters expressing their disbelief at Gray's empty wedding scene.

Many viewers slammed the guests for being rude, with one person writing: 'If you can't make it to a wedding TELL THE HOSTS - it's ok! They will save money with their caterer if you give notice! Don't lie!'

Other commenters sympathised with Gray, from the US, and shared similar horror stories from their big days.

Another person said the same thing happened to him, and after estimating 100 people would show up for his wedding day, only about 30 were in attendance.

Watch the video below:

While a third social media user revealed: 'Happened to my sister. We set the room for 8,0, and not even 30 came. We made the best of it but Oh my God. I would never do that to someone.'

Gray explained in the comment section that because so few people showed up for their weddings, they were forced to cancel their 'sparkler send off, private dance, [the] dinner [and] cut the entire reception short.'

The DJ also 'felt so bad [that] he made us use the photo boothoth I hadn't touched and took pics together.'

Kenyan woman says husband disappeared on the wedding day

In a related story by Briefly News, it emerged that to most women; the wedding is one of the most important days of their lives they would want to cherish sh forever.

It is a day of celebration, and beauty, showing off their spouses to the world and being accepted by society by fulfilling a milestone.

For Hope Susan, it was not the case at her wedding, which she did not want to hold to some extent d due to many red flags.

"During the wedding day, I was so sad. The videographer refused to come in the morning. My in-laws used the wrong route and were held up in traffic. By 1 am, they had not arrived. I started crying. The wedding was getting late. But we eventually did the wedding," she told Afrimax English.

