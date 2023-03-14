US Vice President Kamala Harris Headed to Ghana To Strengthen African Relations

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will visit Ghana on March 25 to improve ties between the two nations

The couple will also travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Lusaka, Zambia, during their visit to Africa to discuss regional and global issues

The vice-president will meet with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will visit Ghana on March 25 as part of her government's efforts to deepen ties with Africa.

Kamala Harris on US-Africa relations

The vice president disclosed via Twitter that they'd also travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Lusaka, Zambia.

“Later this month, @SecondGentleman and I will travel to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia as part of our Administration’s efforts to strengthen partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity. I look forward to a productive trip,” she posted on Twitter.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to visit Ghana. Photo credit: kamalaharris/@ghanaspora (Twitter).

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A statement issued by the White House said the vice president's visit will "build on the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022''.

“Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the vice-president will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women,” portions of the statement read.

SA fuming after Cyril Ramaphosa told 18 ambassadors govt is working to end electricity crisis: “Lies lies”

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's assurances to 18 new ambassadors to South Africa have failed to instil confidence in the nation's citizens.

The president told the newly accredited group of ambassadors that the South African government is doing everything it can to stabilise the country's electricity supply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh