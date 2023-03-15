US Woman Escapes After Being Held Captive in Closet for 2 Months by Boyfriend

Police officers rescued a woman after escaping from a closet where she had been held captive for two months by her boyfriend

The 40-year-old told the officers she was only allowed out of the closet for an hour, and there were no bathroom breaks

The woman was emaciated and had facial cuts at the time she was rescued, but she received treatment

An American woman miraculously escaped after allegedly being held captive in a closet for two months by her boyfriend.

Brenton Bell (pictured) allegedly held his girlfriend in a closet for about two months. Photo: Dyersburg Police Department/ Getty Images.

According to the New York Post, the 40-year-old victim was found hiding beneath an under-construction home by police officers on Saturday, 11 March.

She reportedly broke free and alerted a passerby that she had been kidnapped.

2 months in closet

The woman, who was suffering from facial cuts and weighed less than 100 pounds, told police officers her 30-year-old boyfriend, identified as Brenton Bell, had forced her into the closet several weeks earlier.

The officers said he allegedly closed the door with a locking device and cable.

The woman said she was only allowed out of the closet for an hour each day and was given little food.

She also alleged there was no bathroom for her to use.

"They were in a relationship but it turned physically abusive and led to her being held captive," the police said in a Facebook post.

The woman was released after receiving treatment, and Bell is now a wanted person.

