Wig Measuring 2.58m Makes Guinness World Records, Clip Divides Peeps: “Can’t Count if It’s Not Wearable.”
by  Kelly Lippke Sinazo Tshambuluka
  • A video showcasing the world's widest wig measuring 2.58m, has recently gone viral, breaking records and leaving the internet in awe
  • While some internet users find the wig impressive and fascinating, others have expressed mixed feelings
  • The wig has sparked a heated debate online, with some questioning the practicality and purpose of such a record-breaking hairpiece

An unusual yet stunningly impressive sight has captured the internet's attention as a video featuring the world's widest wig measuring 2.58m, continues to go viral.

Guinness World Records shared the now-trending clip via its Instagram page, stirring up many reactions across social media.

Widest wig
Photos of the widest wig. Credit: @guinnessworldrecords
Source: UGC

In the video, the lady who created the wig, Dani Reynolds, is seen wearing the extremely wide hairpiece, which measures 2.58m (8 feet 6 inches).

The brunette wavy wig featured two huge pink ribbons on both sides, and Reynolds can be seen slowly turning around with the wig on, with some assistance from a cord above.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of widest wig in the world

@bryantglo:

"This can’t count if is not wearable."

@ralfberger.cirurgiaplastica:

"What an amazing time to be alive!"

@lennartheisler_official:

"Is that real human hair? How many people had to die for that thing?"

@xxlalojr:

"Too heavy that it needs support, not a wig."

@a.j.harrison___:

"That’s one way to obey social distancing."

@chappysue:

"Technically. Not a wig but carry on."

@o.l.u.w.a.n.i:

"This is not a wig. Everyone just wants a record. and this isn't one."

@crimlawpro84:

"Pure foolishness shouldn’t count as a world record, smh!"

