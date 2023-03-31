Christian Cowan, a New York-based designer, launched a new collection featuring N1,150,850 Teletubbies boots

The boots have a unique and quirky design, drawing inspiration from the beloved children's show, which has divided opinions among fashion fans

Earlier this year, American art collective brand, MSCHF, released the now-trendy Big Red Boots, causing a buzz online

Fashion designer Christian Cowan sparked controversy with his latest collection, which features a pair of boots inspired by the popular children's show 'Teletubbies'.

Photos of the boots. Credit: @christiancowan

The whimsical design has divided opinions in the fashion world, with some lauding the designer's creativity while others are sceptical of the practicality and value of the boots.

Neon green knee-high boots that resemble Dipsy, a character from the children’s TV show Teletubbies, are being sold for N1,150,850 ($2,500).

In a post, he explained what inspired him to design the boots.

“We were throwing around lots of pop culture icons, and then it struck us, let’s do THE icons. We treated Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po & Tinkey-Winkey (sic) like the legends they are,” he said.

See the photos below:

Mixed reactions trail release of Teletubbies boots

jemaliq:

"Pls don’t tell me people are actually gonna buy this."

jemaliq:

"Finally found some boots for my Halloween costume."

javana_b:

"What are Those?!!! "

chill_nomad:

"Oh gosh, why.."

then_come_liberty:

lizenvacances:

"Honestly if anone buys these you are the one dentist out of 10 that wouldn’t recommend sensodyne nightmare fluel."

theseyet:

"But our knees already have little faces. Lol."

However, there are those who love the boots:

leah_theresa_:

"Love this but I'm loyal to my boy Po!"

kingprincess69:

"Never needed something more."

marissas_gram:

"Get ouutttt that’s fantastic Um do these come in Po?? "

