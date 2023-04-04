The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, is currently under arrest and in police custody ahead of his arraignment

Trump is expected to thumbprint as part of the arraignment, but it is not yet sure if his mugshot will be taken

It was earlier reported that the former US president would face more than 30 counts charges bordering on fraud in the historic arraignment

Following that, Trump would be brought to the courtroom for arraignment, an appearance expected to be quick and routine.

Following his arrest, the police are not expected to handcuff him because he will remain under constant law enforcement protection.

Donald Trump is currently under arrest in the United States Photo Credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

Why Donald Trump is under arrest in the United States?

Following that, Trump would be brought to the courtroom for arraignment, an appearance expected to be quick and routine.

However, it would represent a surreal and historic history of the United States.

Following his arrest, the police are not expected to handcuff him because he will remain under constant law enforcement protection.

Trump is officially the first US president that will face criminal charges as he appeared in court following his historic indictment.

Latest about Donald Trump, United States

On Tuesday, April 4, the indictment is expected to be revealed, and the public will have the first details about the specific charges.

CNN had earlier reported that the former president would face over 30 counts of charges bordering on fraud to hush money payments paid in 2016 to an adult film actress.

However, the legal team of the former president had said Trump would plead not guilty while the charges would be challenged.

Trump is scheduled to fly back to Florida after the arraignment and is expected to speak tonight at Mar-a-Lago

