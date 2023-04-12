A US gay couple who exchanged vows in a gorgeous wedding ceremony has welcomed a bouncy baby girl

On Friday, March 31, the delighted parents announced their healthy bundle of joy born via surrogate

The couple's loved ones could not contain their joy after seeing a photo of them posing with their princess

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A US gay couple who tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony has finally welcomed a healthy baby girl born through a surrogate.

Mr and Mr Green-Jones exchanged vows in the presence of their families and loved ones on August 4, 2019.

Gay couple celebrates their marriage

The pair expressed excitement about their union with several shots on social media after they tied the knot.

A gay couple who married in 2019 welcomed a baby girl born through a surrogate. Photo credit: taylorgee1914.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

''We did it!! I couldn't be happier to have such an amazing partner by my side. After six years together and seven years as friends, you are my world, my man. I love you more than words can express, from now until forever. Mr. & Mr. Green-Jones. August 4, 2019,'' Taylor Green-Jones posted on Instagram.

Gay couple announces the birth of their girl

The couple, who welcomed the child through a surrogate, announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram on Friday, March 31.

''Our wonderful child has finally arrived! Gyasi (Jah-see) Green-Jones was born March 31 at @9:38am, 6 lb/14 oz, a healthy baby girl. We are so excited about this parenting journey. ALL OF THE THANKS TO OUR SURROGATE for making this a reality. Thank you to our family, friends, and loving community for all the support.''

The couple's loved ones thronged the comments section of their post to wish them well.

See the post below:

Reactions to photos of Taylor Green-Jones and his family

tracyellis5929 posted:

Congratulations. Very happy for you both, and welcome to the beautiful world of parenting.

official_dehenri said:

Yessssss congratulations!! Aries Gang!! We have the same birthday!!! She is Gorgeous, and I wish you all Blessings and happiness!

johnny5906 commented:

"Congratulations!"

sovonnie said:

"Yesssssssss Congratulations!"

cliff787 reacted:

"What I aspire to do one day."

soulmakeaman77 said:

"God Bless your Family!"

Sailorearth88 posted:

"Congratulations."

Thevinceshifflett said:

"Beautiful."

Supremeharlem reacted:

"This is so beautiful..congratulations."

James.k.thompson commented:

"She’s so adorable. Congratulations."

charleswalker361 reacted:

"She's beautiful."

Riccks150 commented:

"Yay, congratulations. This can only be God."

Cute video of happy family celebrating God’s blessings of 2 albino kids trends on TikTok

In more news about beautiful families, Briefly News reported that a woman, @meetwilson0, with two albino kids, celebrated the big blessings God has given her as she made a video capturing the different moments she was pregnant with the kids.

She gave birth to a beautiful girl after getting pregnant with her first kid. Years after, she had a bouncing baby boy who is a fine albino.

The woman congratulated herself and her husband for the bountiful blessing from God. In one of the photos in the TikTok video, she and her husband posed with their first kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh