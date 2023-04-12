Movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger opted for a proactive stance towards a pothole predicament in his locality

In a social media post shared by the former governor, he could be seen alongside a small team repairing a pothole that had been a longstanding nuisance in the area

Schwarzenegger asserted that he values taking action over griping and, thus, took it upon himself to resolve the issue that the city seemingly neglected

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been a man of action, and he proved that again when he took it upon himself to fill a massive pothole in a Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Arnold Schwarzenegger filled up a huge pothole in his Los Angeles neighbourhood after the city council failed to repair it. Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Source: UGC

Man of action

The former Governor of California and Hollywood icon was fed up with the city council's inaction and decided to take matters into his own hands.

According to Daily Mail, Schwarzenegger filled the pothole in Brentwood, causing headaches for residents for months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Schwarzenegger grabbed a shovel and some asphalt and got to work, filling the enormous pothole.

The movie star was determined to make a difference and refused to wait for someone else to take action.

"Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it."

He added:

"I always say, let's not complain. Let's do something about it. Here you go."

He shared a video of himself filling the pothole on his social media accounts.

See the video below:

Netizens reacted to the movie star's post, and below are some of their comments below:

petermroche wrote:

"That pothole is terminated."

mikebisping wrote:

"You're the man Arnold."

jimbrigance wrote:

"Too bad all the tax dollars in that state can’t go to the correct things! Great job! The neighbours should be thankful."

banananaman82 wrote:

"The Tarminator!"

Man complains about SA potholes in creative way that has world in stitches

Briefly News reported that one man decided to complain about potholes in South Africa. The comedian TikTok creator made a video that sounded like a nature documentary.

Online users could not get over the hilarious presentation about South African public roads. A TikTokker's videos had people from other countries in the Caribbean and Africa who could relate to South Africa's pothole issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke