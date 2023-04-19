The White House serves as both the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

It is situated in Washington, D.C. and has been the residence of every US president since John Adams took office in 1800

In recent years, 13-foot tall fences were installed around the White House after several security breaches

Individuals who have unlawfully entered the White House in the past have been sentenced to imprisonment

The Secret Service was quick to respond after a curious toddler managed to squeeze through the fence of the White House.

A curious toddler sneaked into the White House by squeezing through the fence at North Lawn. The Secret Service reunited the child with his family. Photo: AP, Getty Images.

The incident occurred on the north side of the White House while President Biden was inside the executive mansion.

Fortunately, the Secret Service was quick to respond to the situation, calmly walking across the North Lawn to retrieve the adventurous youngster and reunite him with his parents.

According to the New York Post, the toddler may have made history by becoming the first person to breach the White House's new 13-foot tall fences, which were installed in recent years after previous security breaches.

Despite the increased height, the new fences feature an additional inch between posts, which provided just enough room for the little one to slip through undetected.

The Secret Service has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. Sources report that the family was briefly questioned before being allowed to continue on their way.

