A lady and her husband took a fashion designer to court after a disappointing R14K wedding dress order

In clips from the court TV show, Judge Judy, the lady shared her experience with the designer who delivered an undersized dress

The last clip ended with the judge ordering the designer to refund the money after checking out the dress herself

While many cases end on social media, one lady decided to take legal steps after her designer failed to deliver what she ordered.

Clips from the popular court reality TV show, Judge Judy, showed the plaintiff narrating how the designer was commissioned for the dress six weeks before her wedding.

Photos of the lady, the dress and the designer. Credit: @judgejudy_tv

According to the lady, they had agreed on a certain style drawn from different wedding dress photos they got online. The amount paid was R14K.

In this case of what I ordered vs what I got, the lady who acknowledged she was heavy-set revealed that she had demanded a stretchy fabric to be used for the lining of the dress.

However, what she got lacked her desired look as it was ill-fitted and did not come with the stretchy fabric as requested.

The dress was brought to court, and after Judge Judy confirmed the type of fabric used, she ordered that a refund be made.

Social media users share thoughts on wedding dress order

kristiii_lynn:

"He got that dress from Wish and tried to say he made it."

L:

"He should’ve just refunded them."

bridget2cool:

"The dress she wanted was beautiful but what she got."

Lilbit:

"The bottom of the dress doesn’t even look like it looks remotely good with the top of it."

Zebay2:

"I think the dress makers who show different picture should always be sued."

Pakarara Pakarara:

"I love how judge Judy handle this case he never thought the judge will check the material he used."

datprettybabe:

"The tailor learnt it from YouTube DIY."

Nathan Uwakwe:

"Obioma tailor Dey abroad too."

Naomi K Lydia:

"That tailor showing stretching material is like Me opening for my teacher where I did the assignment knowing very well I didn’t do it."

