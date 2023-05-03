A video of a little boy showing off his applaudable costume has gone viral on social media

In the video, the little boy was seen transforming into Bumblebee from the movie, Transformers

Many internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

One little boy stole the show at a talent event and possibly created a core memory with his impressive display.

Photos of the boy transforming into a car. Credit: @pubity

Source: UGC

Standing in the midst of kids dressed in superhero costumes, the boy wearing a Bumblebee costume stepped forward to show his impressive look.

The video shared by @pubity saw the boy going on all fours before the costume transformed into the famous yellow car, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed with boy's costume

_ter.ter_:

"Kid has the coolest whoever made that for him."

kamikazi711:

"That kid is definitely going places."

neofytos_chatz:

"Wonder Woman is in love."

pottyverse:

"Parents definitely made this for him."

ohwowstepha:

"He waited all day for his moment and he enjoyed every second."

saieewaingade:

"The parents didn’t make this for him, They made him for this."

xdlxsfx:

"Hats to the parents that made this for him. This is a core memory for him. Let kids be kids."

Source: Legit.ng