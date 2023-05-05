A man on TikTok, who has very long and silky hair like a woman, has been seen combing it in a viral video

The video posted on May 4 has attracted a lot of admirers who are wondering how a man could have such a long hair

At the moment, the video of the man's dark and long hair has gathered over 1.2 million views and 90k likes on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A handsome young man who has so much hair on his head has gone viral on TikTok.

The man made a short video of his long hair and posted it on May 4 on his TikTok handle, @giofilipinohair.

The man's hair is so long and dark that some fans are calling him the Biblical Samson. Photo credit: TikTok/@giofilipinohair.

Source: UGC

In the video, his hair was packed and held at the back of his head with the help of what looked like a cap.

TikTok users admire man with long natural hair

But as the video began, he removed the cap and allowed the hair to flow down in all of its glory.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

When he took the hair in his hand, people realised its actual length. The hair is silky and long, like that of a woman.

The man then parted his hair sideways and allowed each of the two parts to flow down and rest on his chest.

Some of his fans wonder how he grew and maintained such long and lovely hair.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Notyourbusiness said:

"How much is the bundle?"

@charnelly ngoroma commented:

"Samson can I be your Delilah."

@Terry Rambanya asked:

"How do people leave so much hair under their armpits."

@I'm angry said:

"You have some beautiful hair and you are so handsome."

@Apple User237488591 reacted:

"Handsome guy you look cute with your long hair."

@lillian395 said:

"Gorgeous hair with a handsome man."

@user6567746944812 commented:

"I love you so much."

@Lina Teixeira said:

"What a long hair."

@DDRA asked:

"Sir where you from?"

Woman flaunts healthy long and natural 4C hair in viral TikTok video, people curious about hair care routine

In a related story, Briefly News reported that TikTok user, @linajuly31, posted a clip of her gorgeous natural hair. The ladies on the social media platform were envious and said she was so lucky.

Many wanted to know how she grew her hair and asked for product recommendations. The viral video has nearly one million views from SA ladies who wish to have long tresses like her.

One of the biggest hair brands, Carol's Daughter, says moisturising is crucial for 4C hair growth and flourishing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng