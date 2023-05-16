Four-time Grammy Awards winner The Weeknd reverted to using his official name on his social media accounts

The musician disclosed that he is at a place where he is ready to close his stage name's chapter in his career

He noted that he has thoroughly expressed himself through his stage name and his next album could potentially be his last with the moniker

The Weeknd has officially dropped his famous stage name, opting to go by his birth name.

The Weeknd has dropped his stage name and reverted to using his birth name Abel Tesfaye on social media. Photo: Richard Burbridge, Getty Images.

The Weeknd reborn

The superstar changed his stage name from his social media accounts and will now go by his real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

According to CNN, Tesfaye's social media profiles have already been updated to reflect the name change.

“It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn,” said Tesfaye in an interview with W Magazine.

Daily Mail reported that Tesfaye shared that his forthcoming album could potentially be his final project under the moniker The Weeknd.

Expressing a sense of finality, Tesfaye said:

"The album I'm currently working on is likely to be my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something I feel compelled to do. As The Weeknd, I believe I have expressed everything I possibly can."

