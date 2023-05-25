A man who is blessed with a beautiful family has carried all of them on his back while doing push-ups

The video capturing the lovely moment was posted on TikTok by @bullyjuice, and his pregnant wife was not left out

The sweet video has melted the hearts of many TikTok users who took to the comments to praise the man

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man has posted a video of how he picked up his family on his back and did push-ups.

In the video seen on the handle of @bullyjuice, the man said his family is growing very fast, and the push-ups are becoming harder.

The man said his family is growing and the pushups are getting harder. Photo credit: TikTok/@bullyjuice.

Source: UGC

The video also shows that his wife is pregnant with another baby, which would add to the number of children in the family.

Man doing push-ups with wife and kids on his back

The man and his wife currently have two children, all girls. He carried the babies, and his wife joined to sit on his back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He was able to lift them and do several push-ups despite the weight of his family. His wife and children sat comfortably and beamed with happiness and smiles.

Many TikTok users said the video was deeply satisfying and the man is a good family man.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as strong man carries wife and two children on his back

@pameladudley47 said:

"Wife has the most beautiful smile."

@Jeffgeorge Marumo commented:

"Man literally got his fam on his back."

@Tiffany Bennett said:

"I love how determined the lil girl was trying to cross her legs."

@Joe commented:

"Wife's smile is brighter than my future."

@Godhasblessedme said:

"Now that's how a man carries his family."

@De-Senior commented:

"Responsibilities keep getting heavier."

@Toffee said:

"Be strong for the family."

@PrettyUp said:

"Omg your wife is so beautiful."

Man with 15 wives says he's too clever for one wife: "I can handle them all"

In other news, Briefly News reported that 63-year-old David Sakayo Kaluhana sat amidst his 15 wives, all beaming with smiles as they prepared to explain just how this marriage works.

The soft-spoken historian and father of 107 children said that he decided to marry several wives because he was too smart for one wife.

He told Briefly News that he ensures that he feeds and takes care of all his households. He has 15 wives who are spread out in the village.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng