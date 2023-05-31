A caretaker at Indian Creek Elementary School in Clarkston, Georgia, has completed high school in the US

Elmo Desilva, 45, defied several difficulties when he returned to school to prepare for a job promotion

The determined Black man is now looking ahead after such a big achievement of being promoted to head custodian

Elmo Desilva, a custodian at Indian Creek Elementary School in Clarkston, Georgia, returned to school to better prepare for job advancement.

The 45-year-old had to put his education on the back burner to fend for himself and his siblings since their parents weren't around.

Desilva recalls difficult times

He reflected on his life history, recalling how he struggled due to financial constraints.

Black man earns high school diploma at 45.

Source: UGC

"I had to make money to put food on the table and clothes on their backs as a young teenager. It just pulled me out of school," he explained, according to NBC 12 news.

Early this year, he learned about a promotion to chief custodian but quickly realised he would need a high school diploma.

He was also recommended for the DeKalb County Adult Education Program by school principal Stephanie Brown-Bryant, who thought he was a wonderful fit.

Desilva admits that taking night lessons twice weekly for nearly six months was uncomfortable. His efforts were rewarded, as he was one of 46 people who received their high school diplomas last week at a district-hosted graduation ceremony.

"... It was a struggle for a while. But looking back, I am very proud," said Desilva.

Desilva graduates with high school diploma

Desilva is looking ahead now that he's accomplished so much, hoping to be promoted to head custodian and begin planning for retirement.

