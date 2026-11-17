President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about Elon Musk during his working visit to Silicon Valley in California

Ramaphosa said Musk should recognise how his South African upbringing contributed to his global success

Musk fired back at the president's remarks, calling South Africa 'super racist against Whites and Asians

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and tech billionaire Elon Musk (right). Images: Finn Gomez and Omar Havana

Source: Getty Images

US - President Cyril Ramaphosa used his working visit to Silicon Valley to send a direct message to Elon Musk.

He arrived in California on Saturday, 14 November 2026, leading a South African delegation focused on understanding the global artificial intelligence ecosystem and shaping the country's approach to AI development.

Ramaphosa speaks on tech billionaire Elon Musk

During an interview in Silicon Valley, Ramaphosa spoke warmly about meeting the tech billionaire before turning candid about what he believes Musk owes his home country.

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"I have met Elon Musk in the past, and I've been awed by his brilliance. But I'd also like to chat to him about remembering his country and being loyal to his home country," the president said.

Ramaphosa pushes back on Musk's apartheid claims

Ramaphosa also took issue with Musk's characterisation of South Africa as "Apartheid 2.0," arguing that the Tesla and SpaceX chief does not grasp the lasting damage of apartheid policies on black South Africans.

"He doesn't understand the harm of apartheid policies and how the apartheid policies chose white people only for advancement, and the education he received was much better than what I received," Ramaphosa said.

The president's argument was clear: the privileged education and opportunities Musk accessed in South Africa laid the groundwork for the empire he built abroad. Because of that, Ramaphosa believes Musk carries a responsibility to give back to the country that shaped him.

See interview clip posted on X here:

Musk hits back on X

Musk was quick to respond after a clip of the interview circulated on X. He rejected the president's framing and went on the offensive.

"South Africa is now super racist against Whites and Asians," he wrote.

The exchange highlighted the ongoing tension between South Africa's government and its most famous South African-born billionaire, whose criticism of South African policy has grown more vocal in recent years.

Ramaphosa's previous engagement with Musk angers SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans were not impressed with President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to call Elon Musk after Musk's tweet criticising the Expropriation Act. The President of South Africa spoke to the Tesla owner on 5 February 2025. While the details of the call have not been revealed, the Presidency confirmed that it centred on Musk’s claims that SA had openly racist ownership laws.

Source: Briefly News