Ramaphosa revealed he still has Trump's personal cellphone number and attempted to reach him during a working visit to California

The South African president spoke publicly about the two leaders' last direct conversation, which took place during a White House meeting in May 2025

Ramaphosa also addressed the diplomatic fallout between South Africa and the United States, describing a key encounter as an ambush based on misinformation

Ramaphosa said he tried to call Trump. Images: @PresidencyZA/ X and Win McNamee/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

CALIFORNIA — While leading a delegation on a working visit to California, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on 17 November 2026 that he placed a phone call to United States President Donald Trump and left a voicemail, assuming Trump was occupied at the time. During a moderated interview with ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl, Ramaphosa expressed confidence that Trump would eventually call him back.

Addressing Karl at the event, Ramaphosa mentioned that he retains Trump's private mobile number, noting that they used to speak directly when diplomatic conditions were calmer. He pointed out that their last direct conversation happened during a White House visit on 21 May 2025.

Events of the White House encounter

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa characterized the May 2025 gathering as an ambush. At that session, Trump displayed media clippings and video recordings to allege that a white genocide was occurring in South Africa. Ramaphosa informed Karl that the visuals presented did not actually show South Africa, maintaining that his administration targets no racial or national demographic for persecution. He affirmed that South Africa protects the human rights of everyone living there and abides by its constitution.

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Tensions between Washington and Pretoria

Following the White House dispute, ties between the two nations deteriorated. Washington proceeded to slash financial aid to South Africa, expel the South African ambassador, and strip the nation of its favorable trade status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Ramaphosa admitted that the fallout strained diplomacy, though his government continues to navigate the situation because maintaining links with America remains a priority.

View The Presidency's tweet about Ramaphosa's visit in California:

Ramaphosa tells Musk to give back to SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ramaphosa’s message to Elon Musk during the South African president’s Silicon Valley visit, including their disagreement over apartheid and the country’s record on race.

Musk responded by calling South Africa “super racist against Whites and Asians,” escalating a public dispute between the billionaire and the government of his birth country.

Source: Briefly News