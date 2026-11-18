The United States Department of State launched a pilot programme allowing eligible visa applicants to pay $750 90 (around R12,000) for a faster interview slot

South Africans who face long US visa wait times could benefit if the scheme expands beyond its current limited locations

The expedited fee does not guarantee visa approval and comes with strict non-refundable conditions applicants must know about

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The United States Department of State has introduced a temporary programme that lets eligible visa applicants pay for a faster interview appointment. The Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme runs until 31 December 2026 and targets B1/B2 business and tourist visa applicants.

Under the scheme, eligible applicants can pay a voluntary fee of $750, roughly R12,898, to secure an interview slot within 10 business days. That is on top of the standard $185 MRV application fee of approximately R3,182, which must be paid first.

Where the programme is available

The pilot is currently limited to select embassies and consulates in Canada, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Mexico. It is not yet available in South Africa or elsewhere on the African continent, though the Department of State has indicated that additional locations could be added before the programme ends.

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For South Africans, who historically face some of the longest US visa interview wait times, the expansion of the scheme could make a meaningful difference. At present, applicants in South Africa would need to wait for a local rollout before accessing the option.

What the fee does and does not cover

To use the "Paid Expedite" option where it is available, applicants must first pay the standard MRV fee, book a regular future appointment, and then complete the $750 payment within 10 minutes of selecting one of a limited number of expedited slots.

Where a group is applying together, each individual must pay the fee separately. Applicants whose emergency appointment requests were previously denied are still eligible, but those who qualify for an interview waiver are excluded entirely.

The Department of State is clear that the $750 fee is strictly non-refundable and non-transferable. It covers a single appointment that cannot be rescheduled or cancelled without losing the payment. Paying for the slot also does not come with any assurance of approval. Every applicant still goes through standard security checks and must demonstrate eligibility under US law.

The only additional perk included at no extra charge is optional premium delivery of travel documents.

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