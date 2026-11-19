Elon Musk discussed spending nearly $500 million backing Republican candidates in the 2026 midterms

The world's richest man also distanced himself from the MAGA movement, saying he wasn't sure what it meant

Social media users didn't hold back, noting that Musk has won MAGA merchandise often in the past

Elon Musk distanced himself from MAGA and admitted that he felt foolish after spending so much money on Republicans during the midterms. Image: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

UNITED STATES — Elon Musk has publicly acknowledged regret over his near-$500 million investment in Republicans in the 2026 US midterm elections after Democrats delivered a sweeping victory that handed them control of both the House and Senate for the first time since 2023.

The tech billionaire made the remarks on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, appearing via videoconference from China at the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City.

"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it," Musk said, before adding, "or maybe it would have been much worse without that."

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Musk's spending included approximately $200 million directed at the Texas Senate race, where he backed Attorney General Ken Paxton against Democratic challenger James Talarico. Talarico ultimately won the seat, becoming one of the marquee upsets of the night. Democrats also flipped the Texas governorship, with Gina Hinojosa defeating three-term incumbent Greg Abbott with roughly 52.8% of the vote.

Nationally, Democrats gained around 40 or more seats in the House, projecting a majority of approximately 250 to 258 seats, while in the Senate they secured roughly 55 to 56 seats after flipping Republican-held constituencies in states including North Carolina, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, and Mississippi.

Musk distances himself from MAGA label

At the summit, Musk also addressed his association with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

"I'm not sure what MAGA means," he said at first.

The world's richest man then clarified that if the term signified "blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party,' then he certainly didn't have that. He went on to describe political tribalism as a broader problem, saying that "a lot of people cannot see any good in the other party, and they cannot see any bad in their own party because they're more or less invested in their party like it's their hometown sports team."

Social media users were not impressed

The remarks drew immediate pushback online, with users pointing to his prior public alignment with the Donald Trump campaign.

@TheOwlCrow wrote:

"Musk literally stood onstage with Trump wearing a MAGA hat and declared, 'I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA.' He spent hundreds of millions helping Trump and Republicans get elected, actively campaigned for him, promoted MAGA talking points, joined his administration, and even wore a hat saying 'Trump Was Right About Everything.' Now suddenly he doesn't know what MAGA means?"

@AlicemartinJm added:

"Not MAGA, but was compelled to support them to the tune of half a billion dollars and spread misinformation on this platform and encourage people to vote MAGA."

@stupid8911 wrote simply:

"He thinks we're idiots with no memory or videos to remind us."

@solitaryintp noted:

"Bro, you were literally standing next to Trump with a MAGA hat doing the salute."

Musk slammed for questionable gesture at Trump inauguration

Briefly News reported that Musk caused a stir on social media after he made a gesture which many interpreted as an antisemitic salute.

The moment happened during the inauguration, as Musk thanked Republican supporters for ensuring Trump returned to office.

He then tapped his shoulder and made the gesture, which caused a debate online, as some believed it was an antisemitic salute.

Source: Briefly News