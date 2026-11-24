UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed led an emotional tribute to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at a ceremony in New York

Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's first female deputy president and former UN Women executive director, died on 20 November 2026

A state funeral is scheduled for 28 November 2026 in Middledrift, Eastern Cape, with ceremonial elements from the South African National Defence Force

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed paid tribute to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at an event in New York. Image: @MaltaUNMission (X)/ Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

NEW YORK — The United Nations paid tribute to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka before marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 24 November 2026.

Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away on 20 November at the age of 71. She was South Africa's first female deputy president.

A life devoted to justice and equality

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed addressed the assembly hall before the event got underway, remembering Mlambo-Ngcuka.

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Mohammed traced Mlambo-Ngcuka's journey from her early years as a teacher in Durban, noting that apartheid redirected her path toward activism and public service. She went on to lead the Ministry of Minerals and Energy before becoming South Africa's first female deputy president.

At UN Women, she launched the HeForShe campaign to bring men and boys into the gender equality movement, established the African Women Leaders Network, and created platforms for young activists through Generation Equality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she drew global attention to surging domestic violence by naming it the "shadow pandemic."

"In many ways, she never stopped being a teacher to all of us," Mohammed said, "and perhaps the greatest lesson she taught us was about power — how hard it is to win and what it can do in the right hands."

Mohammed reflected on Mlambo-Ngcuka's personal warmth and generosity, describing her as someone who consistently made room at the table for other women throughout her career.

Mohammed concluded her address by inviting attendees to light candles and observe a minute of silence. The vigil, captured in footage shared on social media, drew widespread attention as a fitting farewell to a figure whose work shaped international gender equality efforts for decades.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, 28 November 2026, in Middledrift (eXesi) in the Eastern Cape. The service has been designated as a State Funeral Category 2. A special memorial service was held in Johannesburg on 24 November 2026.

African National Congress leaders reflect on Mlambo-Ngcuka's passing

Briefly News reported that mourners at Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's memorial reflected on the ANC's failure to elevate her to the country's highest office.

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the party lost a rare opportunity to make her ANC president.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who died at 71 after a medical procedure, was South Africa's first female deputy president.

Source: Briefly News