Hayden Panettiere Left an Estate Worth Millions to Her Daughter, Court Documents Reveal
- Newly surfaced court documents reveal that late actress Hayden Panettiere left behind a massive estate following her passing
- Panettiere, who died without leaving a will, has her daughter named as the sole heir to her fortune
- Her former fiancé has petitioned a Los Angeles probate court to appoint a tax and financial adviser to administer the assets on Kaya’s behalf
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Hayden Panettiere's estate, valued at over $6.2 million (approximately R110 million), will go entirely to her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, according to probate court documents.
The Heroes and Nashville actress died unexpectedly on 16 August 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina, at just 36 years old. She left no will, meaning the courts have been tasked with overseeing how her assets are distributed and protected. Greenville Police concluded their investigation in October 2026, ruling her death accidental.
Her cause of death was later confirmed as the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine.
Inside Panettiere's $6.2 million estate
Court records break her estate down into two main categories: personal property valued at $5,208,519 and real estate worth $1,023,600, bringing the combined total to $6,232,119. Legal experts suggest the figure could grow over time, with potential income still flowing in from television and film residuals, royalties tied to her memoir, and various commercial rights linked to her name and likeness.
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Kaya, whom Panettiere shared with former fiancé and retired heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, has been confirmed as the sole beneficiary of the estate.
Klitschko moves to secure Kaya's future
Because Kaya is still a minor, the focus of current legal proceedings is on safeguarding her inheritance until she comes of age. Klitschko, 50, was granted temporary legal guardianship of the estate in October 2026. On 18 November, he filed a formal petition in a Los Angeles County probate court requesting that tax and financial adviser Melissa Moskal Bencivenga be appointed as the official estate administrator.
His legal team also previously sought court authority to work alongside law enforcement and federal investigators to recover personal belongings and high-value jewellery that went missing or were seized after Panettiere's death, including an engagement ring estimated at $500,000. Panettiere's mother, Lesley Vogel, submitted a statement supporting Klitschko's role as guardian of Kaya's financial interests.
A further court hearing on the administration of the estate is scheduled for 7 December 2026.
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In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the passing of Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.
His family released a heartfelt tribute confirming the news as well as the devastating cause of death.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za