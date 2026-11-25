Newly surfaced court documents reveal that late actress Hayden Panettiere left behind a massive estate following her passing

Panettiere, who died without leaving a will, has her daughter named as the sole heir to her fortune

Her former fiancé has petitioned a Los Angeles probate court to appoint a tax and financial adviser to administer the assets on Kaya’s behalf

Court document reveals Hayden Panettiere's net worth. Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere's estate, valued at over $6.2 million (approximately R110 million), will go entirely to her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, according to probate court documents.

The Heroes and Nashville actress died unexpectedly on 16 August 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina, at just 36 years old. She left no will, meaning the courts have been tasked with overseeing how her assets are distributed and protected. Greenville Police concluded their investigation in October 2026, ruling her death accidental.

Her cause of death was later confirmed as the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine.

Inside Panettiere's $6.2 million estate

Court records break her estate down into two main categories: personal property valued at $5,208,519 and real estate worth $1,023,600, bringing the combined total to $6,232,119. Legal experts suggest the figure could grow over time, with potential income still flowing in from television and film residuals, royalties tied to her memoir, and various commercial rights linked to her name and likeness.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kaya, whom Panettiere shared with former fiancé and retired heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, has been confirmed as the sole beneficiary of the estate.

Hayden Panettiere left her fortune to her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Klitschko moves to secure Kaya's future

Because Kaya is still a minor, the focus of current legal proceedings is on safeguarding her inheritance until she comes of age. Klitschko, 50, was granted temporary legal guardianship of the estate in October 2026. On 18 November, he filed a formal petition in a Los Angeles County probate court requesting that tax and financial adviser Melissa Moskal Bencivenga be appointed as the official estate administrator.

His legal team also previously sought court authority to work alongside law enforcement and federal investigators to recover personal belongings and high-value jewellery that went missing or were seized after Panettiere's death, including an engagement ring estimated at $500,000. Panettiere's mother, Lesley Vogel, submitted a statement supporting Klitschko's role as guardian of Kaya's financial interests.

A further court hearing on the administration of the estate is scheduled for 7 December 2026.

Hayden Panettiere died unexpectedly on 16 August 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville Police ruled her death accidental. Image: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie dies

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the passing of Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.

His family released a heartfelt tribute confirming the news as well as the devastating cause of death.

Source: Briefly News