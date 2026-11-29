The CBS Mornings executive producer broke the news to staff in an internal memo that Gayle King's son-in-law, Virgil Miller, had died

Miller was married to King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and the couple shared two young children

King, 71, is stepping away from CBS Mornings for a week to support her family during this difficult time

Gayle King's son-in-law Virgil Miller has passed away. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gayle King's son-in-law, Virgil Miller, has passed away at the age of 45 following a battle with cancer.

CBS Mornings Executive Producer Jon Tower confirmed the news to staff through an internal memo on Friday, 27 November 2027.

"Mornings Family - I'm sorry to be delivering this sad news. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, King's son-in-law Virgil died after a courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts right now are with her daughter and their two beautiful children. We're respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time," Tower wrote.

Gayle King steps back from CBS Mornings

Tower also confirmed that King, 71, would be taking a week away from the morning programme to focus on family matters, with plans to return the week of 7 December once private arrangements had been made.

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Miller was the husband of King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, 40. The two married in December 2020 during a private ceremony held at the Santa Barbara home of Kirby's godmother, Oprah Winfrey. The wedding was a close-knit affair, attended by Winfrey and her partner Stedman Graham, King herself, and Kirby's brother William Jr., who officiated. King shares Kirby and William Jr. with her former husband, William Bumpus.

Miller is survived by Kirby and their two young children: son Luca, 5, and daughter Grayson, 2.

Gayle King's son-in-law, Virgil Miller, passed away at 45 following a battle with cancer. Image: kirbybump

Source: Instagram

How Gayle King spoke about Virgil

King had spoken warmly about Miller on more than one occasion. In 2022, while appearing on the We Are Family podcast as a first-time grandmother, she reflected on watching her daughter step into motherhood.

"I'm so nuts about this child [Luca]. I'm certainly not the first person to have a grandchild, I realise that, but what I like is seeing Kirby become a mother herself. She's so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners," she said.

She had also celebrated him publicly on social media, describing him as a "great husband" and the "best dad" on the occasion of his birthday in 2020.

Kirby Bumpus' husband, Virgil Miller, is survived by his wife and two young children. Image: kirbybump

Source: Instagram

DJ Cue sadly passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news of Eastern Cape musician, DJ Cue's passing.

His loved ones released a statement confirming his death, with his son later revealing why he wouldn't attend his own father's funeral.

Source: Briefly News