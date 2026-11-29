Days after a fire broke out at Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Calabasas estate, Jada took to Instagram to share a heartfelt Thanksgiving message with her followers

Emergency services raced to the Cold Canyon Road property after a blaze engulfed a barn and maintenance shed

Jada posted a heartfelt message about gratitude and reflection, also extending her wishes to her loyal followers

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated Thanksgiving days after the fire at her $42M Calabasas estate. Image: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Days after a fire tore through an outbuilding on their sprawling Calabasas estate, Jada Pinkett Smith chose to mark Thanksgiving with a public message of gratitude and reflection.

The actress posted a photo to Instagram showing an elegantly decorated dining area, complete with golden foliage, pumpkins and an autumn-themed table setting that suggested a large family gathering was planned.

"Preparing for Thanksgiving dinner at the family abode. I am on bended knees… bowing before the grace, blessings and miracles provided by the Great Supreme. May we all have the sight to witness how we are held every single day by Divine Love," she wrote alongside the image.

She also extended her warm wishes to those following her, adding: "May you, your families and loved ones continue to be lifted and showered by the gifts of grace from the Highest."

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Fire at the Calabasas estate

The post came just days after a frightening incident at the couple's $42 million Cold Canyon Road property. Emergency services, including firefighters and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills Station, were called to the estate at around 12.04 am on Monday, 23 November 2026, after an accidental fire broke out in a 20-by-40-foot barn and maintenance shed.

Crews managed to contain the blaze by 12.49 am, stopping it from spreading further across the grounds. Authorities confirmed the fire was accidental, no injuries were recorded, and the main residence was left undamaged.

Jada Pinkett Smith marked Thanksgiving on social media. Image: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

It was not the first time the Smiths have faced this kind of threat. During the 2018 Woolsey Fire in California, the family was forced to evacuate their home. Three years later, in 2021, an electrical fire broke out in the mansion's basement, causing smoke damage and triggering a round of renovations.

More recently, the family was touched by tragedy when their daughter, Willow Smith, lost her Malibu home in the Palisades wildfire in January 2025.

Against that backdrop, Jada's Thanksgiving message read as something more than a seasonal greeting, a moment of quiet acknowledgement in the wake of yet another close call.

See Jada Pinkett Smith's Thanksgiving post below.

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