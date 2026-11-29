Reality TV personality and rapper Chrisean Rock confirmed she is expecting her second child after taking a blood test and sharing an emotional moment telling her son, Chrisean Jr

While Rock named her ex-partner Blueface as the father, the rapper publicly denied paternity by posting a negative test from their last encounter, and his mother, Karlissa Saffold, also voiced strong disapproval online

The announcement triggered fierce debate on social media, with many users expressing concern over the health and developmental challenges faced by her firstborn son

Chrisean Rock confirmed she is expecting her second child. Image: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reality star and rapper Chrisean Rock has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child, naming her estranged ex Blueface as the father - a claim he has flatly denied in public.

Rock broke the news after taking a blood test to verify the pregnancy. She then shared an emotional moment with her young son, Chrisean Jr., tearfully letting him know he would soon be a big brother. Despite a recent split from Blueface following their engagement, Rock says she intends to keep the baby, insisting he is the only person she has been with recently.

The Thotiana rapper wasted no time distancing himself from the news. He took to social media to deny paternity and shared what he described as a negative result from their last encounter. His mother, Karlissa Saffold, also weighed in online, citing existing concerns about the health of their first child as a central reason for her strong disapproval of the pregnancy announcement.

Blueface has distanced himself from Chrisean Rock's latest pregnancy, claiming he is not the father. Image: Prince Williams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Concerns over Chrisean Jr. dominate the conversation

Much of the reaction online shifted quickly towards Chrisean Jr., who was born in September 2023. The toddler's visible developmental challenges, including delayed speech and motor skill difficulties, have drawn persistent scrutiny from social media users over the years.

Many have alleged that Rock drank and smoked during her first pregnancy, accusations that surface repeatedly whenever she trends. Rock has previously pushed back on these claims, maintaining that her son is healthy and thriving in her care.

With the new pregnancy announcement, those debates have resurfaced with renewed intensity.

notpopbase wrote:

"She's gonna give it fetal alcohol syndrome again."

ProphetessParis posted:

"She doesn't need any more kids!"

DaJordanIverson commented:

"Child services need to be ready to take that kid the second it comes out of her."

thnx_kief added:

"In all seriousness, a healthy society would have her tubes tied. She can't even take care of the first child, who clearly has severe disabilities which were not his fault & a result of her poor decisions while pregnant. This feels so wrong to have to witness."

Watch Chrisean Rock's video below.

Cyan Boujee shares her pregnancy journey

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Cyan Boujee's secret pregnancy.

The YouTuber opened up about the emotional rollercoaster she was on, from the day she found out to when she finally began to settle into her new role.

Source: Briefly News