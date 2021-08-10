Lionel Messi is already on his way to France where he is expected to complete his switch to Paris Saint-Germain

The Barcelona legend could not seal contract extension with the Catalan club and now he is joining PSG on a two-year contract

According to his contract details, Messi will earn around R8.3 million a week

After agreeing on a deal to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, Lionel Messi’s staggering salary details have been revealed, reports.

He will remain the highest-paid athlete in the world as he completes his move to join the French Ligue 1 giants.

Several outlets are reporting that Messi will earn around €31.5 million a season, which eventually drops to about €25 million per season after tax.

He is expected to sign a two-year contract with an option of a third - and across his initial two years, he will earn a staggering €75 million, while also bagging a €25 million signing bonus.

In general, weighing his ridiculous take-home salary, Messi will earn around €481,000 a week, or €68,682 a day, or €2,862 per hour, reports.

These huge amounts are even before bonuses and sponsorships and others as the Argentine legend will continue to earn an unbelievable salary.

His move to the French capital will see him reunite with Neymar, whom he played alongside for four years, as well as eternal El Clasico rival Sergio Remos. Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's departure will further affect Barcelona's financial books as the club are set to lose €137million in brand value. La Blaugrana were unable to secure Messi's contract extension following strict La Liga rules as the 34-year-old is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner accepted a 50 per cent pay cut to enable him to get registered but the strict financial rules from La Liga prevented the move.

According to Brand Finance, Messi's value to Barcelona is quite higher than the club at the moment as the Camp Nou outfit are also set to lose €17m on matchday ticket sales.

Lionel Messi pens an emotional letter as he departs

Briefly News earlier reported that Lionel Messi revealed that he regretted that signing a new deal with Barcelona did not work out as planned. The 34-year-old stressed that he was willing to receive a massive pay cut to help La Blaugrana put the deal over the line.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also denied reports that claimed he was asking for a pay rise before signing a new deal at the Camp Nou.

