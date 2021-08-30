2 Boys Living in Unsafe Shack Given New Home, Mzansi Salutes Local Businessman

The lives of two orphaned and destitute boys have been changed after they were promised a new home through social media

Occupying a derelict shack following the death of their parents, the brothers received much-needed help from the Collen Mashawana Foundation

South Africans at large greeted the tweet by rushing to the comments section with mixed reactions

The lives of two orphaned boys in Mpumalanga have been changed after the Collen Mashawana Foundation recently stepped in to extend a helping hand.

Taking to social media, the non-profit organisation, founded by businessman @collenmashawane to reach out to as many young people as possible, acknowledged the dire straits in which the siblings find themselves.

A picture of the destitute brothers was shared with the message, which also noted that their parents had passed away.

The tweet read:

"Four weeks ago, we visited the Singwane brothers who have lost both their parents and have been living in an unsafe shack. We will give the kids a new home in a few hours."

In the photo, the poor socio-economic circumstances of the two are brought into sharp focus as one of them appears in torn jeans with no shoes on while the other, seemingly younger, is seen in a worn school uniform.

The photo was taken outside the shack they occupied with Mashawana pictured alongside. South Africans at large greeted the tweet by rushing to the comments section with mixed reactions.

Some praised the work the NGO does to assist the needy while others noted with concern the use of their pictures all over social media.

Mzansi has mixed reactions to social media post

Briefly News went through the comments to bring readers some of the most interesting below.

@BbiyelaBiyela said:

"Why advertise then?"

@Mpumi21757987 added:

"Can we see the pictures of the house, tired of people using the poor to shine?"

@Sylvester_Mathe wrote:

"Country duty actually wow."

@Spade37295887 noted:

"This is the work I wanna see for black entrepreneurs, making a difference. Bravo, may you have lots and lots of wealth."

@TheSituationZA observed:

"A day later here I am waiting to see their new house."

