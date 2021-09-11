Blue Bulls Demolish the Sharks in Curie Cup Final Winning 44-10

The Blue Bulls were in complete control of the game from start to finish and didn't give The Sharks any room to play

At the end of the day, Rugby was the real winner after The Sharks lost to the better team on the day; the Blue Bulls.

The Blue Bulls were in complete control of the game from the first whistle. The Sharks battled with their defence and were unable to cross the advantage line enough and capitalise on any advantages.

The Blue Bulls didn't give The Sharks any room to play during the Currie Cup final. Photo credit: @TheCurrieCup

In the end, the Blue Bull scored six tries and throughout the game, there was no doubt who the next Currie Cup champions would be.

The Blue Bulls have won the Currie Cup for two years in a row, both times against The Sharks.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the action-packed game

@BreytonPaulse:

"BULLE BO, Congrats manner, that was a passionate and professional display of note, a tight unit who fought for each other, hard luck to the Sharks, they were never in it, and them Bulls fo marching onFireFire #CurrieCupFinal Flag of South AfricaFlag of South AfricaFlag of South Africa."

@Lunga_26:

"He might have ended on the losing side at the end of the match, however I'm so chuffed for this Langa boy for his appearance in the #CurrieCupFinal. Good one Lucky."

@ClintonV:

"Trophy Sharks have been utterly savaged by the Bulls, who won back-to-back Currie Cups in the same year. Powerful, relentless team performance by the champions. Sharks just not at the races #CurrieCupFinal."

Faf de Klerk calls for Mzansi sport fans to vaccinate and attend games

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has joined the vaccination bandwagon, pushing sports fans to do so in order to reclaim their seats in venues.

De Klerk, who is presently in Australia with the Springboks in preparation for their Rugby Championship matches against Australia and New Zealand later this month, says he caught Covid-19 and had a high temperature.

"I want to encourage young players to continue to love the game. The sooner that they get vaccinated, the better for us all as we can get back on the field for our fans," said de Klerk.

Source: Briefly.co.za