Jose Mourinho has stated that he had no muscular injury after running around the stadium to celebrate Roma’s victory

The Giallorossi grabbed a last-gasp winner on Sunday, September 12, as they came from behind to defeat Sassuolo 2-1

Following a last-minute strike by Stephan El Shaarawy who came off the bench, Mourinho raced down in celebration of his 1000th match as manager

The manager of Italian club AS Roma, Jose Mourinho, has taken to his Instagram handle to react to his mode of celebration during his side’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo over the weekend, Football-Italia reports.

Mourinho won his 1000th game in charge as a boss following their victory over the Serie A side on Sunday, September 12.

The 58-year-old manager produced his trademark celebration as he was spotted racing down after his side grabbed a late winner.

Jose Mourinho celebrates Roma's win over Sassuolo. Photo: Giuseppe Bellini

Source: Getty Images

The goal helped Giallorossi maintain their 100 percent record to the campaign, marking Jose Mourinho’s brilliance since he began as manager of the Italian club.

The Portuguese raced his players under the Curva Sud to celebrate the goal, making headlines all over the world, and he has joked about his celebration on social media.

He wrote, alongside a picture capturing the celebration:

“No muscular injury!!! 1001 coming fast.”

Mourinho signed a three-year deal with Roma and now the Giallorossi are currently the Serie A table leaders with Milan and Napoli after three wins from their first three games.

His side will now take on CSKA Sofia on Thursday in a Conference League tie.

