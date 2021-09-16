Rio Ferdinand wants Man United boss Solskjaer to caution Cristiano Ronaldo after trying to pass instructions to his mates during a 2-1 loss to Young Boys

The Red Devils got their Champions League campaign this season off to a losing start despite taking the lead in the 13th minute.

Ronaldo saw action for 72 minutes before he was replaced by Jesse Lingard who then cost them the game in the end

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was not comfortable with Cristiano Ronaldo issuing instructions to his teammates after he was substituted in their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys earlier this week.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner handed the Red Devils the lead just 13 minutes into the encounter after tapping Bruno Fernandes' brilliant delivery into the back of the net.

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand blasted Cristiano Ronaldo for issuing instructions to his teammates in their Champions League defeat to Young Boys. Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

He was however taken off the game by his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the latter part of the meeting - a move that saw him usurp the responsibilities of the head coach.

The summer signing was spotted standing side-by-side with the Norwegian-born tactician telling his teammates what they should do but that didn't work as Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on Jesse Lingard's error to punish the visitors in the 90+5 minutes.

What Rio Ferdinand said

And Ferdinand wasted to time in expressing his displeasure as he was quoted by The Mirror telling BT Sport:

"If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit down."

Peter Crouch also speaks on the matter

His sentiment was backed up by former England striker Peter Crouch who also said:

"If I’m sitting on the bench as well I’m telling him to sit down. But he is Cristiano, we’ll let him do it."

Ferdinand then seemed to revise his opinion and added:

"I get it. You know, with Cristiano people go, 'Oh it’s bravado, it’s for the fans'. He’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in.

"If that means he has to go up there and stand next to the manager, shouting instructions etcetera, so be it. When it’s someone of his standing and stature in the game how can you argue with it?"

This was the pattern the 36-year-old took in 2016 when Portugal won the European Championship after beating France on home soil. He practically took over from his coach at the stands after picking up an injury.

Ronaldo and family forced out of new mansion In Manchester due to animal disturbances

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have moved out of their new home in Manchester due to disturbances from bleating sheep, Mirror, The Sun.

It is understood that the family found it difficult to sleep because of the noise coming from the farmyard.

Reports also claim that the 36-year-old is also concerned about security issues because the house had a public footpath across the land and the road.

The £6million home has now been vacated and the family have been moved to another property in Chesire reportedly worth £3m.

