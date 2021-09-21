A fan found his way to Cristiano Ronaldo amid heavy security presence to take a selfie with the superstar

The unknown man jumped the pitch panel at the London Stadium and raced towards the Portuguese before the stewards whisked him away

Ronaldo again scored as Man United defeated West Ham 2-1 to stretch their unbeaten run to five games in the EPL

Cristiano Ronaldo fan defiled all the security presence available at the London Stadium to take a selfie with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The unknown fan jumped the barrier from where he sat to watch the Portuguese inspire Manchester United to victory over West Ham United according to the short video posted on Facebook by ESPN.

Said Benrahma opened the scoring for the home team in the 30th minute but the lead only lasted just five minutes as the Portuguese restored parity for the visitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernandes celebrating Jesse Lingard's Man United winner vs West Ham. Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Lingard then came from the bench to fire the Red Devils to the much-needed win as they maintain an unbeaten status in the Premier League this campaign.

While CR7 and his teammates were heading back into the dressing room, the supporter escaped the presence of the stewards at the venue and raced to take a snapshot with the superstar.

Fan beat security presence to take selfie with Ronaldo

Although he didn't get as much time as he would have wanted, he, however, fulfilled his aim by taking the picture and later posted it online along with the video of his sprint towards Ronaldo.

Moments after grabbing the 36-year-old, the security personnel quickly swung into action and dragged the fan away from the footballer.

Meanwhile, Man United will host the Hammers at Old Trafford in the third round of their EFL Cup on Wednesday, September 22.

Jesse Lingard speaks about what made United come undone

