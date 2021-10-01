Jurgen Klopp has been identified as a potential replacement for the embattled Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Reports have it that Barca boss Koeman is under heavy criticism following their dismal start to the season

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and former Barca midfielder Xavi, who manages Al-Sadd in Qatar are others shortlisted for the job

As Barcelona are reportedly preparing to axe manager Ronald Koeman, reports from Spain suggest that the Catalan club have identified for managers as replacement, Echo reports.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool has been named as the preferred choice to replace the tactician who has been under heavy criticism following their 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League.

The result leave Barca bottom of their group and it was their second consecutive 3-0 loss in the Champions League this season.

Jurgen Klopp could be heading to Barcelona. Image: Martin Rickett

Source: Getty Images

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional via Daily Star, Koeman is set to be fired by the Spanish club as he has also started poorly in the La Liga.

Barcelona currently occupy sixth position in the Spanish topflight as they were held to a goalless draw ar Cadiz and another home draw to Granada.

Aside from Klopp, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and former Barca midfielder Xavi, who manages Al-Sadd in Qatar, make up the rest of the list.

Klopp is thought to be the most difficult of these four to appoint, with a release clause likely to be required to prize him away from Liverpool.

Barcelona president furious with Koeman

All seems to be unwell with Ronald Koeman at Barcelona as tension continues to increase over the future of the Dutch manager.

Koeman was said to have approached his pre-match conference in a different dimension after reading a pre-prepared speech to the press and avoiding questions or criticisms in the process.

Barca president Joan Laporta was however furious with the 58-year-old and claimed that Koeman’s decision not to field any questions at a recent press conference was “unnecessary”.

