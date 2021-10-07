Emile Heskey, a former Liverpool has backed the club to bag the league title but only if they keep their first team fit for longer

The Reds remain the only unbeaten side in the Premier League thus far this season, with the side sitting second on the log

Chelsea are currently topping the charts with 16 points from seven matches, with Man City and United hot on their heels

Liverpool legend Emile Heskey has backed the club to win the Premier League title this season ahead of their rivals.

Liverpool remain the only unbeaten team in the Premier League this season after seven matches, Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

With just seven matches played, the race for the English topflight crown is already hoting up as heavyweights plot for glory.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, and holders Man City have all been backed as genuine contenders for the title.

The Blues are currently topping the charts with 16 points after bouncing back from successive defeats to City and Juventus to stun Southampton at home.

Liverpool, meanwhile, occupy second place behind the league leaders who they trail by a single point.

Interestingly, the Reds remain the only unbeaten side thus far in the league, with City failing to beat them during their 2-2 draw at Anfield at the weekend.

Heskey, who spent four years with the Merseysiders between 2000 and 2004 now contend the Jurgen Klopp-tutored side are the team to beat in the race for the title.

According to Heskey, as long as Liverpool can keep fit their starting XI for the better part of the campaign, no one is going to stop them from winning the league.

The former footballer also named Chelsea as favourites to storm to glory but only if "they start picking up a head of steam."

"If Liverpool can keep their starting XI fit, I’ll say Liverpool," Metro UK quoted Heskey saying.

"It’s good! For years, you would just say it was between Arsenal and Manchester United."

"But now you’ve got two, three or four teams – Chelsea you’ve got to throw in their if they start picking up a head of steam – and it makes it a lot better," he added.

Man City tipped for glory

The former Man United defender had previously backed Chelsea to win the domestic crown but has since changed tune.

City are currently placed third on the standings with 14 points, two off top-placed Chelsea who have collected 16.

