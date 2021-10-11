Łukasz Fabiański has played his last game as a goalkeeper for Poland in their 5-0 win over San Marino over the weekend

The Premier League goalkeeper started the match for his nation before being substituted in the second half

The 36-year-old West Ham United goalie will now have full concentration on club football as he hopes to continue playing

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has made his final appearance in the national team with Poland and the 36-year-old was reduced to tears while leaving the pitch.

It was an emotional moment for the West Ham United goalkeeper who started his journey in the national team in 2006 and retired making 57 appearances for Poland.

Lukasz Fabianski started for Poland in their game against San Marino which ended in a 5-0 win, but his nation were already 3-0 up before the goalkeeper was substituted.

And while leaving the football pitch, Fabianski kissed the Poland badge and was also embraced by team-mates including Robert Lewandowski.

According to the report on Daily Mail, Fabianski will now be shifting his main focus on club football with the readiness of extending his deal at West Ham United.

So far this season in the Premier League, the 36-year-old has featured in seven games for West Ham United and has been with them since 2018.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are currently occupying ninth position on the Premier League table and will face Everton in their next topflight fixture.

