Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to Manchester United this summer after spending three years in Italian Serie A

And his return back to Old Trafford has been saluted by striker Marcus Rashford who expressed happiness

Marcus Rashford who just recovered from injury stated that he is glad to be Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate

Marcus Rashford has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his decision to make return to Manchester United claiming that he is super happy to be playing in the same team with the Portuguese.

After three years in the Italian Serie A with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Old Lady for a return to Old Trafford where he made his name in football.

Initially, there were reports of Manchester City interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese was convinced to return to theater of dream.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan

Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo are yet to play together for Manchester United, but the England international is positive that his presence would help the Red Devils win titles.

According to the report on Sportskeeda citing BBC, Marcus Rashford stated clearly that he is already having good feelings seeing Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford's reaction

"That's a great feeling for me, as a player, but also as a fan of the club as well. It's always nice when a club legend finds a way back to the club.

''To be playing with him back at Old Trafford is a terrific feeling and hopefully gives us a push to start winning more trophies."

Ronaldo beats mighty opponents, wins prestigious Premier League award

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the Premier League player for the month of September following his impressive performances for the Red Devils since he returned to Old Trafford.

After spending three years at Italian giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to make a return to the Premier League which made Manchester United fans happy.

And in the month of September, Cristiano Ronaldo netted three Premier League goals and has scored five so far for Manchester United which is an incredible show.

Cristiano Ronaldo beat Joao Cancelo of Manchester City, Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Watford's Ismaila Sarr to win the award.

The report also added that Mikel Arteta who is the coach of Arsenal has been named the best Premier League coach for the month of September.

