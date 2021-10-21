The Proteas got over the line in incredible style against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup tie

The Proteas won the match by six wickets, with Rassie van der Dussen scoring a magnificent ton

Mzansi supporters on social media now have renewed hopes of the team's chances at the spectacle

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Local cricket fanatics and patriotic South Africans alike doffed their hats to the Proteas on social media for a solid job in the last-gasp T20 World Cup warm-up match win over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Proteas won the match by six wickets, with the star of the show Rassie van der Dussen scoring a brilliant 101 not out off just 51 balls.

South Africa got over the line with a six wicket victory over Pakistan. Image: Gareth Copley/ ICC.

Source: Getty Images

His innings included 10 fours and four sixes that ensured South Africa's World Cup hopes are kept alive.

Skipper Temba Bavuma had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first before Pakistan posted a more than handy 186 runs for the loss of six wickets.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Chasing 187 for the win, the Proteas had a nervy start as they lost both openers in the third over.

However, a more than able Van der Dussun knuckled down and blasted a sensational ton to take the Proteas home after the team put together a score of 190 for four.

Cricket fans fancy Proteas' World Cup chances

Mzansi supporters have been vocal on social media and have taken to murmuring excitedly about the team's World Cup chances, given they have never won the showpiece event.

Briefly News scoured the comments to bring readers all the excitement-packed reactions.

@ElectroSA_ wrote:

"Rassie is highly underrated. But last night he showed off his true colours. Like AB he can win games for the Proteas. What a brilliant knock."

@Peter_C_76 said:

"The Proteas @OfficialCSA also pulling off a massive chase last night. Backing @tbavuma10 and his team to go all the way. We are definitely the dark horse in this #T20WorldCup."

@Rethabilem added

"Congratulations to the proteas and good luck with the World Cup. Damn our group is a group of death all the best teams in the world will face us, Australia, England, West Indies. We need players, let’s pray. #PureProtea #100%SouthAfrican."

Proteas star Aiden Markram celebrates his 27th birthday: "Future goat"

In a recently published news story, Briefly News reported that Proteas batsman Aiden Markram recently turned 27 and has been honoured by Cricket South Africa.

Markham is considered a very good player in the game and was actually a shoo-in to become the captain before his form dipped dramatically.

Taking to social media, Cricket SA decided to show their man some love and wrote him a loving post.

It was captioned:

"Happiest of Birthdays Aiden Markram! Have a smashing day!"

Mzansi soon joined in on the fun and wished the cricketer a very special day, with some even dubbing him as a future great in the sport.

Source: Briefly.co.za