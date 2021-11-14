South African football fans are rallying behind the national team and Pitso Mosimane has shared his memories of Hlompho Kekana. Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker is a man of many talents after bagging an educational qualification and he’s celebrated.

Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is stylish and that becomes evident in his recent social media post posing in his BMW. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went above and beyond for a passionate fan by signing his bottom.

1. “Feel It”: Mzansi Backs Bafana Bafana to Beat Zimbabwe, World Cup Hopes Look Promising

South Africans are confident that Bafana Bafana can bag a convincing victory over Zimbabwe, whom they face on Thursday night at FNB Stadium.

The two Southern African nations are set to renew their rivalry in a penultimate 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier and Bafana are looking for nothing but a win. Taking a glance at social media comments, many soccer fans feel the team coached by Hugo Broos has what it takes to secure a victory.

2. “My Captain”: Al Ahly Boss Pitso Mosimane Pays Emotional Tribute to Hlompho Kekana

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has also paid tribute to his former skipper Hlompho Kekana who was released by the club on Thursday.

The club announced that they reached an amicable agreement with the veteran midfielder and he will now look for a new football home. In an emotional message on social media, Mosimane says he enjoyed working with the Zebediela-born star and that he is one of the greatest.

3. “Well Done”: Kaizer Chiefs Skipper Bernard Parker Explains Academic Qualifications

Kaizer Chiefs veteran campaigner Bernard Parker is the latest player to bag an educational qualification. The former Bafana Bafana star who played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup is celebrated on social media for his massive accomplishment.

The Amakhosi stalwart has also explained that his qualification is not a degree but a higher certificate in sports marketing he pursued with Boston College. ‘Die Hond’ is now an inspiration to many footballers and youth in Mzansi.

4. Orlando Pirates Goalkeeper Richard Ofori Drops Fancy Luxury Car and Stylish Drip

He may be out nursing an injury but Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori remains a stylish guy off the field of play. The Black Stars number one recently headed online to share his drip and his flashy whip.

Ofori missed the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend and coach Mandla Ncikazi confirmed to the media that the former Maritzburg United netminder is carrying an injury.

5. Haibo: Siya Kolisi Signs Fan’s Bum after Victory over Scotland

Following the Springbok's display of domination against Scotland, fans were over the moon.

Despite the chilly temperatures one fan was kitted out in nothing more than the iconic undies decorated with the South African flag.

While Siya Kolisi was taking a selfie with a fan's phone he noticed an excited fan dressed in nothing but the undies.

