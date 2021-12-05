Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi just blessed a fan with his presence during the young man’s birthday celebration. People in charge of the Ballon d'Or award have stated clearly that they are thinking about the possibility of giving the 2020 crown to Robert Lewandowski.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined many football fans around the world who have frowned at the announcement of Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or award and Bafana Bafana is still waiting for FIFA to do something about the Ghana match.

1. “Amazing”: Siyamthanda Kolisi Visits Young Fan, Shares Sweet and Heartwarming Images

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi just blessed a fan with his presence during the young man’s birthday celebration. Kolisi is spotted on social media holding the budding rugby player, who is wearing his Springboks outfit.

The young lad, however, gave a heartwarming facial expression suggesting he doesn’t believe he is with the Rugby World Cup winner. According to the caption, the Cell C Sharks star was invited to honour the birthday of one of his fans.

2. Ballon d’Or Organizers Make Stunning Response to Messi’s Request About Lewandowski Receiving 2020 Award

People in charge of the Ballon d'Or award have stated clearly that they are thinking about the possibility of giving the 2020 crown to Robert Lewandowski following Messi's comment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Robert Lewandowski at the 2021 Ballon d'Or gala night. Photo by FRANCK FIFE

Source: UGC

Robert Lewandowski was in the best form of his career last season and football fans were expecting the Bayern Munich star to be named winner of the Ballon d'Or.

3. Ibrahimovic Reveals Who Actually Deserved to Win 2021 Ballon d’Or Award in Stunning Revelation

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined many football fans around the world who have frowned at the announcement of Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award ahead of Robert Lewandowski.

Lionel Messi who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain was named the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award at the gala night held in Paris on Monday.

4. Stunning Breakdown of How Messi Beat Lewandowski, Jorginho for 2021 Ballon d’Or Finally Revealed

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain on Monday night, November 29, won his seventh Ballon d'Or award in stunning fashion beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

The year 2021 has been an incredible one for the former Barcelona captain as he won his first-ever international title with Argentina following their triumph in Copa America.

5. Bafana Bafana Vs Ghana: FIFA Seems to Drag Its Feet Regarding the Controversial Match

Following their disappointing loss at the hands of Ghana earlier last month, Bafana Bafana and the South African Football Association will now have to wait a little longer to hear their verdict from FIFA.

According to local media reports, the Johannesburg-based Football Association will wait for FIFA to make a decision on the controversial FIFA World Qualifier against the Black Stars.

Source: Briefly.co.za