The hashtag #IStandWithLewisHamilton started gaining traction as the controversial ending to the Dubai F1 Grand Prix came into sharper focus

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the back of a little-known technicality to win his first world championship, while Hamilton missed out on his record-breaking eighth

The hashtag allowed South Africans to vent their anger and frustration: "It's 3 days after the race and I'm literally still flabbergasted at how the race was manipulated!"

Just when the dust and debris started settling after the contentious, title-deciding Dubai F1 Grand Prix, #IStandWithLewisHamilton gained traction on social media.

Red Bull racing's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race of the season on the same level of points. The winner would take all, and if not, whoever finished above the other would be guaranteed the world championship. Hamilton was chasing a record breaking eighth championship, while Verstappen was seeking his first one.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton delivered a Formula 1 finish for the books, triggering various emotions within racing enthusiasts. Image source: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

A little-known technicality allowed Verstappen to overtake Hamilton in the last lap of the race while the safety car was in effect because of a crash a few laps before. This sent the world of Formula One and motor racing into a meltdown, starting fires on social media which have raged on since.

This came in the form of #IStandWithLewisHamilton trending on Twitter, where users either levelled accusations of racism and jealousy to flagrant cheating by authorities involved in the mess.

Singer @PrinceKaybee said:

"Imagine you get a contract to stay at an apartment for a year and when you miss rent month 12 the landlord says “oh my God, you deserve to live here because you’ve been paying all year”. No mate, you must pay that last month too, you don’t deserve s***. #IStandWithLewisHamilton"

Mzansi reacts to Hamilton-Verstappen drama

