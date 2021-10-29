Anthony Joshua Reveals Who He Will Fight After Usyk's Rematch and It Is Not Fury

Anthony Joshua has stated that he will be open to fighting Deontay Wilder instead of his fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury

The 32-year-old who is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk for the second time and has downplayed his anticipated unification fight with the Gypsy King

AJ has also slammed David Haye and Wilder for giving flimsy excuses for their losses to Klitschko and Fury

Anthony Joshua has refused to challenge Tyson Fury after his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and has claimed he would fight Deontay Wilder instead, Daily Mail, Mirror.

AJ has revoked his rematch clause after losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles to the Ukrainian heavyweight.

The defeat has left the much-anticipated all-British undisputed fight between Joshua and Fury uncertain.

The Gypsy King successfully defended his WBC title against Wilder in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What AJ said about fight Wilder instead of Fury

However, the Fury vs AJ fight as taken a dramatic twist as the British-born Nigerian fighter is considering taking on Wilder before having a showdown with Fury.

Joshua told iFL TV:

"If the fans can't see I would take these fights with the fighters like Wilder in a heartbeat.

"And I want people to know that I would fight anyone in their prime or anytime.

"Give me a mandatory and I will fight anyone, I love the game and will fight anyone.

"I will take on any challenge providing politics aren't an issue and the finances are there with these guys, people know what I am about.

"I think Wilder fought (Tyson) Fury thinking it was going to be easier than his previous fights and got caught in a trilogy web.

"But would I fight Wilder, yes I would."

Joshua's dig on Haye and Wilder

Meanwhile, Joshua has aimed a dig at Wilder and David Haye for giving flimsy excuses after their respective losses to Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury respectively.

While recounting his first professional loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, Joshua took a jab at Haye and Wilder

"I was looking for a replacement. Realistically, at top level we need another 10 weeks to prepare for this style of fight, but whatever bring him on.

"It was interesting because I found out certain pieces of information two weeks after the fight as to why certain things were going the way they were going.

"It gave me reason, so what people call excuses... I could have been like my baby toe was hurting. Ruiz had machine-gun bullets in his glove.

"Whatever excuse I could have thought of at the time, I could have come up with. I felt like I had reason, I handled it myself. Every day I woke up, I looked at myself in the mirror."

AJ allows Fury to become his trainer for Usyk rematch

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has agreed to allow rival Tyson Fury train him ahead of his rematch with Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua will let Fury train him so long his fellow countryman is doing it for free as he prepares for his rematch with Usyk.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that the Gypsy King made such offer just before his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last month, but Joshua kept mum about the request.

