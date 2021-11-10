England have crashed out of the T20 after losing to New Zealand who was the better team on the day

The historic win sees New Zealand qualify for their first-ever T20 World Cup final

Social media users were divided between feelings of ecstasy and agony depending on who they were supporting

New Zealand beating England is a common headline - in rugby. Not in cricket. The two island nations clashed, with most people betting on England to sail through to the final.

However, New Zealand had other plans and snatched victory from England's grasp in a nail-biting match.

The historic win sees New Zealand qualify for their first-ever T20 World Cup final. New Zealand won by five wickets, the final score was England 166-4 and New Zealand 167 - 5.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the massive upset

@beastieboy07:

"Justin Langer knocking Glenn Maxwell down with a slap to his arm was probably the most powerful blow of this match #T20WorldCup."

@WasimJaffer14:

"NZ is that kid in class that says 'bro I haven't studied at all for this exam' and then goes on to be one of the toppers Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup."

@WasimJaffer14:

"Brilliant stuff from @BLACKCAPS. They have qualified for the final in all 3 @ICC events: 2019 WC, 2021 WTC, & now #T20Worldcup.

And please don't call this as NZ punching above their weight etc, it would be a disservice to this team that is as good if not better than most. #ENGvNZ."

