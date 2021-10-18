Rulani Mokwena Responds to Hugo Broos' Claims About Bafana Sabotage

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was frustrated over the international break and said he was being sabotaged

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has hit back at these claims and criticised the national team too

It appears as though there's a lack of communication between Bafana Bafana and the clubs of the Premier Soccer League

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The international break is over and club football has returned, but that doesn't mean coach Rulani Mokwena has forgotten Hugo Broos' harsh words. The Bafana Bafana coach claimed that the PSL clubs were trying to sabotage him after Mamelodi Sundowns failed to release a player for duty.

The player was Thabiso Kutumela and Broos was angered by how Sundowns allegedly organised a vaccination for the player just as he was supposed to join the national team. Broos cried foul and was upset about the situation. Now, coach Rulani Mokwena has responded to Broos' statement.

Rulani Mokwena believes there's a lack of communication from Bafana Bafana. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

"In relation to the country's cause, Mamelodi Sundowns has always put Bafana in certain moments in fact ahead of its own cause," said Mokwena, as quoted by KickOff.

"It’s a very, very difficult situation with Bafana. We can’t even communicate with the medical department. We don’t know the itinerary of Bafana, we don’t know the training programme of Bafana," he added, according to The South African.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mokwena went on to blame the numerous injuries on Broos and his technical team's training methods. The coach said that they don't get a response.

"Not just from the technical team but also from the medical department, but it is what it is and the best is to focus what we can focus on," said coach Mokwena.

Hugo Broos cries foul after Thabiso Kutumela gets withdrawn from squad

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is trying his best to revive the national team by having younger players on the squad.

Thabiso Kutumela has been impressing in Mamelodi Sundowns colours and got called up to the national team but he, unfortunately, has withdrawn. Hugo Broos is not happy with Kutumela's absence from the squad and told the media that he feels like he's being sabotaged.

Three weeks ago, Broos was not able to watch the DStv Premiership game between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Yesterday [Monday], I was a frustrated coach because I get the feeling a little bit that some people in this country don’t want Bafana Bafana to be a successful team," said Broos, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za