Solskjaer Breaks Silence Amid Calls for His Sacking as Man United Boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Man United can bounce back from their recent disappointing form and return to winning ways

United have picked just two wins from seven of their most recent fixtures, with their last outing ending in a 4-1 defeat against Leicester City

The loss saw Ole come under even more pressure, with a section of fans calling on the club to sack him as manager

However, the United tactician has suggested he is still the right man for the job, revealing the club's hierarchy still has confidence in him

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has broken his silence amid the club's recent poor run of results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Man United can bounce back from their recent disappointing form and return to winning ways. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

United have won only two of their last seven matches, with the side's lacklustre performances leaving Solskjaer under immense pressure to quit.

The Red Devils' 4-2 humiliating defeat in the hands of Leicester last weekend saw them fall five points behind league leaders Chelsea.

However, Solskjaer is confident all is not lost and it is only a matter of time before he steers the club back to the top.

Speaking ahead of United's Champions League meeting with Atalanta on Wednesday, October 20, Solskjaer further insisted the club has recorded significant improvement under his tutelage and that things are still going in the right direction.

“We’ve progressed over the years. Sixth when I was here for half a season then third, second, you can see the progress, improvement and development and this season we still want to improve," he said as quoted by SunSport.

Man United stance on Ole

And with question marks being raised on his future at Old Trafford, Ole admitted the pressure is mounting on him but he is on the same page with United chiefs.

“There’s pressure all the time. There’s pressure on me of course but we’ve been through this before and come through it stronger as individuals and as a team. I’m just looking forward to the response," he said.

“I’m in dialogue with the club all the time and that’s an open and honest discussion all the time," the Norwegian added.

The Manchester club will be looking to bring to a halt their disappointing run of results when they take on Atalanta.

They are expected to use the clash to lay the marker for their upcoming tough fixture against rivals Liverpool who are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League after eight rounds of matches.

Source: Briefly.co.za