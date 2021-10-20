Solskjaer: Condition Man United Boss Must Meet to Save Job Emerges

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a man under siege following Man United's recent poor form that has seen them pick just two wins in seven matches

Pressure is already mounting on the Norwegian to quit, with a section of United players also said to be of the view he could be gone if he fails to turn the tide

It is believed some players reckon Solskjaer has just two matches to prove his worth at Old Trafford

The Red Devils are scheduled to play Atalanta and rivals Liverpool in two of their upcoming fixtures

Man United stars reportedly contend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future is hinged on the next two matches.

The development emerges only days after it was claimed United chiefs had informed Solskjaer he is safe and they still have faith in him.

However, SunSport reports some players view United's next two matches as crucial to the future of the Norwegian.

“Some of the players think Solskjaer has two games and that if United don’t win these two games, he could leave," the publication cited a source at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are scheduled to take on Atalanta on Wednesday, October 20, in the Champions League before battling rivals Liverpool on Sunday, October 24, in what promises to be a tough clash.

United will be desperate to return to winning ways against Atalanta, with the clash coming only days after they suffered a 4-2 humiliating defeat in the hands of Leicester.

The loss is understood to have left Man United players frustrated and are said to have raised concerns about the management of Solskjaer.

“We’ve progressed over the years. Sixth when I was here for half a season then third, second, you can see the progress, improvement and development and this season we still want to improve," he said.

And with question marks being raised on his future at Old Trafford, Ole admitted the pressure is mounting on him but he is on the same page with United chiefs.

“There’s pressure all the time. There’s pressure on me of course but we’ve been through this before and come through it stronger as individuals and as a team. I’m just looking forward to the response," the Norwegian divulged.

Man United's next 5 fixtures could get Solskjaer sacked as pressure mounts on Red Devils boss

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Man United are scheduled for a daunting run of fixtures in the coming weeks across competitions including a meeting with rivals Man City.

The demanding calendar comes amid United's torrid form that has seen them pick just two wins in seven matches.

The Red Devils, who earlier in the season were touted as favourites to win the league were handed a reality check on Saturday, October 16, after they were humbled by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Despite taking an early lead through Mason Greenwood, the hosts staged a dramatic comeback to hunt down United, with Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Parson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu.

The defeat saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer come under sharp criticism once again, with a number of fans demanding his sacking.

