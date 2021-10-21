Patson Daka scored four goals to help his side from 2-0 down to claim a 4-3 win

The Zambia international signed for Leicester City for £22m from Austrian side Redbull Salzburg

On Saturday, October 16, he got his first goal in Leicester colours against Manchester United

His four goals in the Europa League helped Leicester claim their first win in the competition, boosting their chances of progressing to the knockout stages

Zambia international Patson Daka scored four, including a nine-minute hat trick as Leicester City fought to a 4-3 victory over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

Patson Daka scored four goals to help his side from 2-0 down to claim a 4-3 win.

Daka, who was last year’s player of the season in the Austria Bundesliga, was in magnificent form for his side as he reignited Leicester’s hopes of scraping to the knockout stages of the competition.

Leicester began the game in the worst possible way as the hosts took the lead through Alexander Sobolev, whose deflected shot beat Kasper Schmeichel.

former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses then set up Jordan Larsson - the son of ex-Swedish international forward Henrik for Spartak Moskow’s second.

For a moment, it looked like a tale of Dejavu for Leicester, who were winless in their group going into the game.

But it was Daka, who has been devoid of minutes in the first team in the Premier League, who gave his side hope as he hopped onto Kelechi Ihenacho’s chipped through-ball to half the deficit.

Daka, who also scored late in Leicester’s win over Manchester United on Saturday, October 16, then grabbed a brace drew the two sides level with another neat finish soon after the restart, in a goal that was again set up by Ihenacho.

He completed his hat trick before the hour mark after latching onto Youri Tielemans' pass to slot in a low shot which turned the game on its head.

Leicester players seemed to have noted the tendency for the Zambian to hang onto the shoulder of the last defender before making a run through on goal and they fully capitalized on it.

For the fourth goal, Daka, in typical Jamie Vardy fashion, was released by James Madisson and he provided a composed side-footed shot to take the game away from their opponents.

Sobolev got his second goal on the day but it was too little too late as Leicester ran out 4-3 winners in Russia in a thriller.

Chelsea thrash Malmoe

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in the Champions League, Chelsea got their campaign back on track in Group H.

Two penalties from Jorginho as well as goals from Christensen and Kai Havertz were enough to see Tuchel's side come away with all three points, but the game was tainted by injuries to Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Source: Briefly.co.za