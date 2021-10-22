Fred's child and Alex Telles sister spotted taking selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United's Champions League win over Atalanta

The 36-year-old scored the winning goal that helped them complete their dramatic comeback in the encounter

They are now at the summit of their group with six points after three games and they will hope to maintain the winning mentality going forward

Manchester United fought back to claim crucial Champions League win over Italian League giants Atalanta at Old Trafford earlier this week.

The victory propelled the Red Devils to the summit of Group F table with six points after three rounds of matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo and fans after Man United's Champions League win over Atalanta. Image: @ManchesterUnitedHomeofLegends, @Cristiano Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men conceded two goals in the first 28 minutes of the meeting but a goal each from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo completed the dramatic comeback.

After the much-needed win, the 36-year-old was spotted posing for pictures with some family members of Man United stars.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took picture with Fred's son and in another frame, he was seen Alex Telles Sister outside of the stadium according to pictures posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the forward has scored six goals in nine appearances for the Red Devils since he re-joined them from Juventus in the summer.

Three of his goals have come in the continental competition while the other three were scored in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has a deal with his current club until the summer of 2023 having re-joined them two months back from Juve.

