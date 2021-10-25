Mo Salah Breaks 2 Premier League Records After Helping Liverpool Sink Man United

Mohamed Salah was in fine shape for Liverpool as the Reds humiliated Man United at Old Trafford

The Egyptian scored a sensational hat trick to inspire the Merseysiders to one of their biggest wins over the Red Devils

Apart from going home with the match ball, Salah's three goals saw him enter his name in history books

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has inked his name in Premier League history books after shining during his side's 5-0 win over Man United on Sunday, October 24.

Mohamed Salah was in fine shape for Liverpool as the Reds humiliated Man United at Old Trafford. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Salah was the man of the moment as the Reds tore apart their arch-rivals at Old Trafford in what was one of United's heaviest defeats in their recent history.

The Egyptian struck three times to fire Jurgen Klopp's men to victory, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the verge of being sacked.

While his treble of goals saw Salah go home with the match ball, it also afforded him a place in the history books of the English topflight as he set two records.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to the Premier League, the former Roma star is now the first player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Additionally, the forward has now become the highest-scoring African player in the history of the EPL.

The three goals took his tally to 107, the most by any African footballer in the league.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has been the holder of the record, thanks to his stunning career at Stamford Bridge that saw him score 104 times.

Incidentally, Mirror UK reports Drogba needed 292 matches to achieve the feat across eight seasons, with Salah managing the tally in just 166 games.

Salah has been in scintillating form since the start of the season and has scored in every game this term against Burnley when his side won 2-0.

Earlier in the campaign, the Egyptian became the quickest player to reach 100 Premier League goals for the Merseysiders.

Salah is better than Messi and Ronaldo

Earlier, Briefly News reported ex-England international Chris Sutton has , claiming the Egyptian player is the world’s best player right now.

According to Sutton, Salah is undoubtedly the best currently ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

"Mohamed Salah is currently the best footballer in the world. He’s better than Lionel Messi. Better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Better than Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and whoever else you want to counter with," he declared.

Source: Briefly.co.za