Solskjaer: 4 Managers Who Could Replace Under-Fire Man United Boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is staring at a bleak future with Man United following the club's recent poor run of form

United suffered a 5-0 heavy defeat in the hands of Liverpool, a result that saw them drop further to seventh on the Premier League charts

Reports now suggest the Manchester club have identified a number of managers who could potentially replace the Norwegian

Man United have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist of possible managers who could succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite earning a lucrative new deal in the summer, Solskjaer position as United boss has come under increasing threat following a string of poor performances.

The Red Devils have lost three of their last four Premier League outings, with their most recent coming in the hands of rivals Liverpool who thrashed them 5-0 at the weekend.

Metro UK reports United chiefs are now assessing Solskjaer's position at the club despite the Norwegian remaining adamant he will not step down.

According to The Sun, the Manchester club are already sounding out potential replacements and have since instructed a "leading agent" to help identify a suited candidate.

The publication claimed Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Brendan Rodgers and Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag are among those being considered.

Of the four, only Conte and Zidane are currently not attached anywhere, with both quitting their roles at Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively.

It is understood Conte, who has previously managed in the Premier League would be interested in taking charge.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has a £16 million release clause in his deal with Leicester City.

He has made an impressive impact at the King Power Stadium since joining them in February 2019, helping them win the FA Cup title last season.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has had a significant impact at Ajax and has already inspired them to title glory.

