Reigning Carabao Cup champions Man City have been dumped out of the tournament after falling to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Said Benrahmastruck the winning penalty as the Hammers joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the quarters. Image: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

The tie had to be settled via post-match penalties after ending in a stalemate in regulation time.

West Ham set up a date with City in the round of 16 encounter after seeing off Man United.

The David Moyes tutored side headed into the Wednesday, October 27, clash off a fine run of results that has seen them beat Everton, Genk and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, they knew too well of the task that lay ahead, with City making this particular competition a hallmark of their success under Pep Guardiola - having lifted it four times in a row.

Despite that success, City were unable to earn a ticket to the quarterfinals after being stunned in post-match penalties.

Phil Foden's miss in the shootouts proved costly as the hosts scored all their efforts - including Said Benrahama's which earned them a place in the quarters.

West Ham now join Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in the last eight as they bid to win silverware this term.

The Gunners earned their ticket after stunning Leeds 2-0 in their own fixture, with Chelsea having to rely on post-match penalties to book a place when they squared off against Southampton in their own fixture.

